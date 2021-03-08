Rio Grande pair to compete at NAIA Indoor Championships

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Two athletes representing the University of Rio Grande are among those participating in Saturday’s portion of the 2021 Men’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships, hosted by Dakota State University at the Ruth Donahoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D.

Dean Freitag, a senior from Magnolia, Ohio will be among the competitors in the 3,000-meter race walk, while freshman Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH) is part of the long jump event.

Freitag had the second-best qualifying time in the field with a mark of 13:10.93.

Harris’ qualifying mark of 7.06m ranks 16th nationally.

Freitag’s event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST, while Harris’ event is slated for a 1 p.m. EST start.

The top eight finishers in both events will earn All-American honors.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

