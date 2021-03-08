Lancers fend off South Gallia, 82-62

STEWART, Ohio — Not the finale the Rebels had in mind.

The South Gallia boys basketball team had one more chance to play this season, falling to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking 82-62 on Friday in Athens County.

The Rebels (12-11, 4-8 TVC Hocking) were down 32-23 after a fast-paced first quarter, and the Lancer lead was 45-36 after each team scored a baker’s dozen in the second period.

The hosts gained some breathing room with a 20-to-14 third quarter, and headed into the fourth on top 65-50. Then the Maroon and Gold closed the 82-62 win with a 17-to-12 finale.

The Rebels made 29 field goals, four of which came from three-point range, while Federal Hocking hit 35 field goals, including 10 triples. The Lancers were 2-for-4 at the foul line, while SGHS missed all-3 of its free throw tries.

Jaxxin Mabe was responsible for all-4 of South Gallia’s three-pointers and led the guests with 26 points. Brayden Hammond and Layne Ours both scored 10 points for the Rebels, Tristan Saber added eight, Ean Combs came up with six, while Andrew Small chipped in with two.

Leading the Lancers, Nathaniel Massie scored 12 points, Wes Carpenter and Elijah Lucas both marked 11, and Tyler Rogers tallied 10. Collin Jarvis and Hunter Smith had nine points apiece in the win, Lane Smith finished with five, and Tariq Cottrill scored four. Mitchell Roush, Andrew Airhart and Ethan McCune each claimed three points, while Caden Chapman rounded out the FHHS tally with two points.

The Lancers also won the Feb. 20 meeting with the Rebels, 67-56 count at SGHS.

