Bulldogs turn back Meigs, 70-51

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The middle quarters made the difference.

The Meigs boys basketball team dropped 70-51 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Athens on Friday night, with the league champion Bulldogs outscoring Meigs 44-to-19 in the second and third periods combined.

Meigs (9-10, 7-5 TVC Ohio) — which fell to AHS (14-7, 12-0) by a 66-60 count on Dec. 22 — trailed the Bulldogs 15-12 a quarter into Friday’s tilt.

A 23-to-9 second quarter gave the hosts a 38-21 lead at halftime, and the 21-to-10 third made the margin 59-31 in headed into the finale.

The Marauders outscored Athens 20-to-11 over the final eight minutes and fell 70-51.

MHS made 21 field goals, four of which came from beyond the arc, while the Bulldogs sank 28 field goals, including eight trifectas. Meigs hit 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) free throw attempts, while Athens was 6-for-8 (75 percent) from the line.

Andrew Dodson and Braylon Harrison led the Maroon and Gold with 12 points apiece. Wyatt Hoover was next with eight points, followed by Ethan Stewart with six and Brayden Stanley with five. Brody Butcher, Caleb Burnem, Morgan Roberts and Jake McElroy each scored two points for the guests.

Brayden Whiting led the Bulldogs with 25 points, followed by Will Matters with 17, 15 of which came in the second quarter. Jacob Sayers contributed eight points to the winning cause, Derrick Welsh chipped in with six, while Shane McDade added four. Will Ginder and Nathan Shadik both scored three in the win, while Bryan McMillian and Luke Brandes both had two points.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.