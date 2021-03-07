Point grapplers dominate Eades quad

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The race for second has yet to be determined, but the front-runner is clearly the front-runner for a reason.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team held the second, sixth and seventh ranked Class AA teams to single digits in three head-to-head bouts and won each dual by at least 53 points on Saturday afternoon at the 2021 Jason Eades Memorial Duals tournament held within ‘The Dungeon’ in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks — the top ranked team in Class AA — had 10 grapplers go unbeaten and posted a combined 37-5 overall mark between its 14 wrestlers in each of the weight classes. PPHS notched 22 wins by pinfall, scored four major decision wins and also won seven bouts by forfeit.

Point Pleasant knocked off seventh ranked Oak Glen by a 62-9 score in the opener, then came away with a 66-7 victory over second ranked Independence before securing a 71-3 win over sixth ranked Herbert Hoover in the finale.

Ironically, the Big Blacks were the only program to earn more than one team win at the event. The Huskies defeated IHS by a 39-32 count, then Independence beat OGHS by a 37-34 margin. Oak Glen also defeated HHS by a 41-27 score.

Derek Raike (145) and Mitchell Freeman (152) each recorded three pinfall wins in going unbeaten, while Isaac Short (126), Chris Smith (132), Justin Bartee (160) and Colby Price (220) had two pinfall wins apiece en route to identical 3-0 marks.

Nathan Wood (106), Parker Henderson (113), Conner Blessing (120) and Nick Ball (285) each had a pinfall win while posting matching records of 3-0 each. Wood, Henderson and Blessing also recorded a major decision win apiece.

Zander Watson posted a 2-1 mark and two pinfall wins at 182 pounds, while Mackandle Freeman went 2-1 at 138 pounds and had a single pinfall victory. Wyatt Wilson was also 2-1 at 170 pounds and scored a major decision win.

Brayden Connolly scored a pinfall win against Independence and ended up 1-2 overall at 195 pounds.

Visit wvmat.com for complete results from the 2021 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held Saturday at Point Pleasant High School.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant junior Colby Price maintains leverage on a Winfield opponent during a 220-pound match held March 3 at PPHS in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_PP-Price.jpg Point Pleasant junior Colby Price maintains leverage on a Winfield opponent during a 220-pound match held March 3 at PPHS in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.