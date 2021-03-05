Raiders fall at Athens, 60-42

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Raiders had hoped to pull one last upset before calling it a year, but the league-champion Bulldogs had different plans.

The River Valley boys basketball team wrapped up its 2020-21 campaign on Thursday in McAfee Gymnasium, falling to host Athens 60-42 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

Athens (13-7, 11-0 TVC Ohio) — outright league champions — was ahead 14-8 eight minutes into play, and led 27-17 by halftime.

River Valley (8-10, 3-9) got back to within four points, at 31-27 4:08 into the second half, but were down 44-30 headed into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs sealed the 60-42 victory, outscoring the Raiders 16-to-12 in the finale.

RVHS committed 10 turnovers, nine of which came before halftime, while Athens gave the ball away 13 times for the game. The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 35-to-25 clip, including 16-to-11 on the offensive glass.

The Raiders connected on 17 field goals, six of which came from long range, while Athens made 23 field goals, including five triples. RVHS made both of its free throw attempts, while the hosts went 9-for-12 (75 percent) from the foul line.

The Silver and Black were led by Jordan Lambert with 15 points on seven field goals. Dylan Fulks scored nine points for the Raiders, Kade Aldermann added seven, while Jance Lambert claimed six. Rounding out the RVHS total were Mason Rhodes and Chase Barber with three and two points respectively.

Brayden Whiting led the Bulldogs with 22 points, followed by Will Matters and Derrick Welsh with 10 each. Trey Harris was next with eight points, Jacob Sayre tallied six, while Tanner McCune and Shane McDade both scored two.

By Alex Hawley

