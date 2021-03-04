Blue Devils slip past Jackson, 40-37

Well worth the wait. The Gallia Academy boys basketball team picked up its first district victory in 18 years and is headed to its first district championship game since 2003 following a thrilling 40-37 victory over host Jackson Thursday night in a Division II Southeast 2 District semifinal matchup in the Apple City. The Blue Devils snapped a 4-game losing skid at the district tournament level and also picked up their first win over the Ironmen in Jackson since the 2013-14 campaign. GAHS will face Unioto in the D2 final on Saturday night after the Shermans claimed a 51-36 decision over Logan Elm. A full review of Thursday night’s D-2 district semifinal contest between Gallia Academy and Jackson will be available in the Saturday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

