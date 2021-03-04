Point dominates season opening quad

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — No major signs of rust for the 2-time defending Class AA-A champions.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team won all but four of its 42 individual matches and posted impressive victories over Winfield, St. Marys and Oak Hill on Wednesday night during the 2021 season opening quad held within ‘The Dungeon’ in Mason County.

The Big Blacks — who return five reigning state champions — picked up right where they left off over a year ago as the hosts defeated Winfield 67-12 in the opener, then notched a 69-9 win over St. Marys before completing the night with a 78-0 shutout of Oak Hill.

The Red and Black received nine decisions by forfeit and notched 25 pinfall wins en route to a 38-4 overall mark. PPHS also had 11 different grapplers finish the night with perfect 3-0 marks in their respective weight classes.

Seniors Isaac Short (126) and Mitchell Freeman (152), as well as juniors Derek Raike (145) and Colby Price (220), all scored three pinfall wins each while going unbeaten.

Senior Chris Smith (132), junior Justin Bartee (160) and freshman Conner Blessing (120) scored two pinfall wins apiece while posting identical 3-0 marks.

Seniors Parker Henderson (113) and Wyatt Wilson (170), junior Mackandle Freeman (138) and freshman Nathan Wood (106) also went unblemished in three matches as each scored a pinfall win.

Junior Ethan Marcum scored a pinfall win in his lone match at 182 pounds against OHHS. Junior Brayden Connolly (195) and senior Nick Ball (285) each scored a pinfall win en route to matching 2-1 marks within their divisions.

Junior Zander Watson ended up 0-2 overall in 182-pound bouts against Winfield and St. Marys.

Point Pleasant returns to the mats on Saturday as it welcomes Independence, Herbert Hoover and Oak Glen for a quad match at noon.

Visit wvmat.com for additional results from the quad match held Wednesday night between Point Pleasant, Winfield, St. Marys and Oak Hill.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant junior Derek Raike locks in a hold on a Winfield opponent during a 145-pound match on Wednesday night during a 2021 season opening quad held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.5-PP-Raike.jpg Point Pleasant junior Derek Raike locks in a hold on a Winfield opponent during a 145-pound match on Wednesday night during a 2021 season opening quad held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Justin Bartee gains leverage on a Winfield opponent during a 160-pound match on Wednesday night during a 2021 season opening quad held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.5-PP-Bartee.jpg Point Pleasant junior Justin Bartee gains leverage on a Winfield opponent during a 160-pound match on Wednesday night during a 2021 season opening quad held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.