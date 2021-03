PYL baseball-softball signups

POMEROY, Ohio — The Pomeroy Youth League will have baseball and softball signups for girls ages 4-17 and boys ages 4-18 on a trio of dates at the Pomeroy Fire Department. Signups will run from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 6, and run from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. The final signup is slated for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. For more information, contact Ken at 740-416-8901.