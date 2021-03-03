Marauders sweep River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — Different battles … same results.

The Meigs boys basketball team picked up a pair of 24-minute victories over host River Valley on Tuesday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division doubleheader held in Gallia County.

The Marauders (9-9, 7-4 TVC Ohio) found themselves in a 9-point hole through one period of the opener, but the guests answered with a 3-point barrage and a 42-25 run the rest of the way that resulted in a 47-39 win.

The Raiders (8-9, 3-8) ended up in a 10-3 hole at the start of Game 2, but the Silver and Black battled to keep things within a possession for the better part of three quarters. MHS led 37-29 entering the finale and used a small 12-11 run down the stretch to secure the sweep with a 49-40 decision.

The night served as a makeup of both league games lost during the regular season due to either coronavirus or inclement weather. Six-minute quarters were also used, instead of the traditional eight, due to the doubleheader.

Jordan Lambert scored four points in helping RVHS build a 14-5 first quarter lead, but the Maroon and Gold countered with a 12-8 run that closed the gap down to 22-17 at the break.

Meigs hit six of its first nine 3-point attempts in the second half — including four makes during a 16-7 third period push — that allowed the guests to take a permanent lead of 33-29 headed into the fourth.

The Marauders netted only 7-of-14 charity tosses down the stretch, but still ended regulation with a 14-10 run to wrap up the 8-point triumph.

MHS outrebounded the hosts by a 27-20 overall margin, including a 12-3 edge on the offensive glass. The Raiders also committed 12 of the 20 turnovers in the event.

Half of the Marauders’ 14 field goals came from behind the arc and the guests also went 12-of-22 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 16 points, followed by Wyatt Hoover with 11 points and Brayden Stanley with 10 markers. Braylon Harrison was next with four points, while Brody Butcher and Ethan Stewart completed the winning tally with three points apiece.

River Valley netted 13 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went a perfect 9-of-9 at the charity stripe.

Jordan Lambert paced the hosts with 11 points, followed by Mason Rhodes with 10 points and Kade Alderman with six markers. Chase Barber and Dylan Fulks were next with five points each, while Jance Lambert wrapped things up with two points.

Quentin Lewis poured in five points as MHS build a 10-3 lead early in Game 2, but Jordan Lambert poured in eight points in trimming the deficit down to 13-12 after one quarter of play.

Butcher hit two trifectas to counter Jordan Lambert’s five points in the second frame, allowing Meigs to make a small 12-11 push to enter halftime with a 25-23 edge.

Coulter Cleland produced five points in the third stanza as Meigs went on a 12-6 run that extended the lead out to 37-29 entering the finale.

Hoover poured in eight points down the stretch as the Marauders closed regulation with a 12-11 spurt to wrap up the 9-point outcome.

The Maroon and Gold outrebounded the hosts by a 24-15 overall margin, including a slim 8-7 edge on the offensive boards. Meigs also committed 18 of the 29 turnovers in the game.

MHS made 17 total field goals — including another seven 3-pointers — and also went 8-of-16 at the line for 50 percent.

Hoover paced the Marauders with 16 points, followed by Coulter Cleland with 11 points. Butcher and Lewis were next with eight points apiece, while Andrew Dodson and Griff Cleland completed things with three markers each.

Coulter Cleland — with his 27 combined points — moved to within 39 points of reaching 1,000 for his career.

RVHS netted 14 total field goals — including three trifectas — and went 9-of-11 at the stripe for 82 percent.

Jordan Lambert led the hosts with a game-high 19 points, followed by Jance Lambert with 11 points and Barber with eight markers. Alderman completed the tally with two points.

Both Meigs and River Valley have one TVC Ohio game left to make up, and both are against Athens.

The Raiders travel to The Plains on Thursday night, then Meigs heads to AHS on Friday night. The Bulldogs clinched the TVC Ohio title earlier this week when the Marauders defeated Vinton County.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs junior Morgan Roberts (34) fires a pass out to Coulter Cleland during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.4-MHS-Roberts.jpg Meigs junior Morgan Roberts (34) fires a pass out to Coulter Cleland during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Jordan Lambert (20) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup against Meigs in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.4-RV-Jordan.jpg River Valley senior Jordan Lambert (20) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup against Meigs in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Griff Cleland delivers a pass during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_MHS-Griff.jpg Meigs freshman Griff Cleland delivers a pass during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) releases a shot attempt over River Valley defender Jordan Lambert during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) releases a shot attempt over River Valley defender Jordan Lambert during the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio matchup in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.