Marauders top Wellston, fall at NYHS

A so-so Sunday.

The Meigs boys basketball team dropped a 56-53 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York on Sunday afternoon, but the Marauders returned home later that evening for a 60-58 victory over TVC Ohio guest Wellston.

At NYHS, the Marauders (5-9, 4-4 TVC Ohio) were down 17-6 a quarter into play, and 34-13 at halftime. Meigs got back to within a dozen points, at 44-32, headed into the fourth period.

The Maroon and Gold scored 21 points over the final eight minutes, but the Buckeyes sealed the 56-53 win with a dozen points, hitting 5-of-11 foul shots in the stanza.

For the game, MHS made 20 field goals, including a quartet of three-pointers, while sinking 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) free throws. Meanwhile, Nelsonville-York hit 23 field goals, two of which came from deep, to go with an 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) day at the charity stripe.

Coulter Cleland led the Marauders with 20 points on seven field goals and six freebies. Brayden Stanley was next with 14 points, connecting on four three-pointers after halftime. Wyatt Hoover scored 10 for Meigs, Andrew Dodson added five points, while Braylon Harrison and Ethan Stewart marked two apiece.

Ethan Gail led Nelsonville-York with 13 points, followed by Trevor Morrissey with nine. Brayden McKee and Trent Morrissey both scored eight in the win, Drew Carter and Keagan Swope added seven apiece, while Joe Tome claimed four points.

The season series between the Marauders and Buckeyes ends in a tie, as Meigs won the Jan. 5 meeting 72-47 in Rocksprings.

Against Wellston — which Meigs defeated 51-50 on Jan. 22 and 62-51 a month later in the sectional semifinal, both at WHS— the Marauders were down 19-13 a quarter into play.

The Golden Rockets added three to its lead with a 19-to-16 second period, and headed into half on top 38-29.

Meigs outscored WHS 15-to-14 in the third quarter and went into the finale down 52-44.

The Maroon and Gold trailed by as many as 12 in the finale, but took their first lead at 59-58 on a Coulter Cleland two-pointer with 28 seconds to go. Cleland made it a two-point game with a free throw 14 seconds later, then Wellston came up empty at the line with two seconds remaining.

In the 60-58 win, Meigs made 21 field goals, including nine three-pointers, while going 9-for-14 (64.3 percent) at the foul line. WHS sank 23 field goals, six of which came from deep, while hitting 6-of-8 (75 percent) free throws.

Cleland paced the Maroon and Gold with two dozen points, with six two-pointers, six free throws and two triples. Stanley and Harrison made three trifectas apiece, and finished with 13 and 11 points respectively. Hoover had six points in the win, Caleb Burnem added four, while Dodson claimed two.

Cyan Ervin led Wellston with 15 points, followed by Evan Brown with 11, and Hunter Smith with nine. Gunnar Harmon was next with seven points, followed by R.J. Kemp with six. Garrett Brown and Eston Riley rounded out the WHS total with five points apiece.

After hosting Vinton County on Monday, the Marauders are scheduled for a double-header at River Valley on Tuesday.

