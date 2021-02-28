GA advances 9 to D-2 districts

ALBANY, Ohio — About as impressive a fourth place showing that anyone could find.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team claimed two weight class titles, had all 14 grapplers finish on the podium and advanced nine athletes to districts while placing fourth out of eight scoring teams on Saturday at the Division II Southeast sectional championships held at Alexander High School in Athens County.

The Blue Devils — who had only four district qualifiers a year ago — had as many grapplers competing in sectional championship matches this year. Overall, the Blue and White had two champs, two runner-ups, a pair of third place efforts and a trio of fourths en route to a final tally of 178 points.

New Lexington captured the D-2 sectional crown with 231.5 points, while Athens was the overall runner-up with 224 points.

GAHS received championships from Todd Elliott at 126 pounds and Steven Davis at 170 pounds. Elliott — a repeat district qualifier — went 2-0 with two pinfalls in his division, while Davis earned his first district berth with a 3-0 mark that included a pinfall win and an 8-0 major decision.

Garytt Schwall (132) and Hudson Shamblin (160) both ended up placing second in their respective weight classes. Schwall — who joins Elliott as the only district repeaters for Gallia Academy — went 2-1 overall with two pinfall wins, while Hudson Shamblin was 1-1 overall with a pinfall win.

Cole Hines (145) and Brayden Easton (195) finished third in their divisions. Hines went 3-1 with a pinfall, while Easton notched a 2-1 mark and two pinfall wins.

Wyatt Webb (138), Hunter Shamblin (152) and Gabriel Raynor (220) also qualified for districts following fourth place finishes within their respective divisions. Hunter Shamblin recorded two pinfall wins, while Webb also had a pinfall win.

Dylan Queen (113) and Michael Henry (182) each missed the district cutoff mark by placing fifth in their weight classes. Both went 2-2 overall with a pair of pinfall wins apiece.

Jules Sedeyn (106), Nate Yongue (120) and Dakota Siders (285) all finished sixth within their divisions. Yongue was the only GAHS grappler of the trio to score a pinfall win.

The Blue Devils will host the Division II Southeast-East-Central district championships on Friday and Saturday in Centenary.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results on the 2021 Division II Southeast sectional tournament held at Alexander High School.

