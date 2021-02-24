Petro reaches 1K career points at GAHS

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro became the 11th girls player and 16th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark for a career Tuesday night during a season-ending win at Portsmouth. Petro joins Sarah Evans, Nancy Evans, Lori Hamilton, Christy Thomas, Mindy Pope, Susan Tackett, Brianna Johnson, Jackie Wamsley, Kendra Barnes and Micah Curfman as the only girls to reach quadruple digits in a career at Gallia Academy. No other information from the contest was made available at press time. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/02/web1_GA-Petro.jpg