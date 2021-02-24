South Gallia sweeps Tornadoes, 43-32

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Rebels finished what they started.

The South Gallia boys basketball team jumped out to a 15-11 first quarter lead and ultimately never looked back Monday night during a 43-32 victory over visiting Southern in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Rebels (10-8, 4-6 TVC Hocking) received six points apiece from both Layne Ours and Brayden Hammond in the opening frame while building an early 2-possession edge, then Hammond tacked on another seven points during a 12-7 second quarter push that resulted in a 27-18 intermission advantage.

The Tornadoes (3-15, 2-10) kept pace with SGHS in the third as a 7-all split made it a 34-25 contest headed into the finale, but the Purple and Gold were ultimately never closer than three possessions the rest of the way.

The Red and Gold converted 5-of-11 free throws down the stretch as part of a 9-7 spurt to end regulation, allowing SGHS to complete the 11-point triumph.

The Rebels also claimed a season sweep after posting a 59-44 win in Racine back on Jan. 5

South Gallia netted 17 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-16 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Hammond led the hosts with a game-high 16 points, followed by Ours and Jaxxin Mabe with nine markers apiece. Tristan Saber was next with seven points, while Andrew Small completed the winning tally with two points.

The Tornadoes made 12 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also sank 6-of-10 charity tosses for 60 percent.

Ryan Laudermilt paced SHS with 12 points, followed by Cade Anderson and Lincoln Rose with five points each. Arrow Drummer was next with four points.

Isaac McCarty and Tanner Lisle respectively added three and two markers, while Chase Bailey completed the scoring with one point.

