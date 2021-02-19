Rio women host Eagles in RSC tourney

RICHMOND, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande will host Alice Lloyd College in the opening round of the 2020-21 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Championship.

The game will be played on Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m., at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The tourney bracket was seeded Wednesday night using a double-randomized draw.

The championship will feature all 11 teams which elected to participate in the postseason this year. The first round will take place on Monday, with the quarterfinals on Feb. 24, the semifinals on Feb. 27 and the championship final on March 2.

The randomized bracket drawing first selected the position on the bracket and then selected the team that would be in that bracket position.

Each of the 11 positions on the bracket were assigned a number. Odd-numbered teams will host their first game of the championship, while those receiving a bye will be home or away depending on the team that advances to play them.

Rio Grande (15-7) was selected as the No. 5 seed, while Alice Lloyd (7-6) was the No. 6 seed. Monday’s winner will advance to face No. 3 seed Ohio Christian University — which received one of five first-round byes — in the quarterfinals.

Rio Grande and Alice Lloyd divided their two regular season meetings, with both winning on their respective home floors.

For teams that have a bye into the quarterfinals, they will be at home if the home team advances and away if the away team advance. The lone exception in the quarterfinals is that No. 1 seed Brescia will host second-seeded IU Southeast because it drew an odd-numbered spot.

Other first-round matchups on Monday include No. 8 Point Park University at No. 7 Oakland City University and 10th-seeded WVU-Tech at No. 11 Carlow University.

The other quarterfinal round matchups will feature the Point Park-Oakland City winner versus No. 6 seed Asbury University and the WVU Tech-Carlow winner against No. 9 seed Midway University.

Fan attendance and spectator policies for all games of the tournament will be that of the host school of each individual games. At Rio Grande, no visiting fans are permitted while Rio players/coaches/cheerleaders are allowed four spectators each. The remaining 125 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to Rio students, faculty and staff.

The RSC Game Central, presented by Stretch Internet, will broadcast all games of the tournament. Log on to RiverStatesConference.com/Stretch to watch live.

The RSC Championship winner and runner-up will both advance to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship as the conference’s two automatic bids to nationals.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director athe University of Rio Grande.

