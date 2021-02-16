Raiders fall at Alexander, 52-27

ALBANY, Ohio — A tough day on the road.

The River Valley boys basketball team lost leading-scorer Jordan Lambert to an injury 30 seconds into regulation and ultimately never recovered Saturday during a 52-27 setback to host Alexander in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The visiting Raiders (8-6, 3-5 TVC Ohio) never reached double-digit scoring in any of the four quarters, and the Spartans (8-10, 6-6) managed that feat through each of the first three periods en route to building a substantial 45-21 advantage headed into the finale.

Zach Barnhouse scored six points as AHS built a 17-5 first quarter edge, then Kyler D’Augustino poured in eight points during a 15-9 surge that led to a 32-14 cushion at the intermission.

RVHS was ultimately never closer as the Red and Black made a 13-7 third quarter push, then closed regulation with a small 7-6 spurt to wrap up the 25-point outcome. Alexander also claimed a season sweep with a 66-47 win in Bidwell back on Dec. 11, 2020.

The Spartans outrebounded the Silver and Black by a 37-21 overall margin, including a 17-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Raiders also committed 18 of the 35 turnovers in the contest as well.

River Valley made 12 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 1-of-2 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Jance Lambert and Mason Rhodes led the guests with seven points apiece, followed by Kade Alderman with four markers and Dylan Fulks with three points. Ethan Schultz, Chase Barber and Braden McGuire completed the scoring with two points each.

Alexander netted 20 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also sank all six of their charity tosses.

D’Augustino paced AHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Cam Houpt with 10 points and Barnhouse with six markers. Jagger Cain was next with five points, while John Hobbs and Jeremiah Clark each added four points.

T.J. Vogt and Preston Truex completed the winning tally with three and two points, respectively.

