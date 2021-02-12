Jacks signs with WVU Tech basketball

River Valley senior Hannah Jacks, seated center, will be continuing her basketball career after signing with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology on Thursday, Feb. 4, during a ceremony held at RVHS. Jacks — a career 1,000-point scorer, 4-year starter and 2-time all-league performer for the Lady Raiders — is undecided on a major and currently owns a 3.8 grade-point average. Hannah is joined in front by her parents, Terri and Robbie Jacks of Gallipolis. Standing in back, from left, are RVHS Principal Dr. T.R. Edwards, RVHS Athletic Director Richard Stephens, RVHS girls basketball coach Stephen Brown and RVHS assistant Aaron Mulholland. The Golden Bears are based in Beckley (WV) and are NAIA members of the River States Conference. (Submitted photo)

