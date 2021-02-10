Rio competes at OCU Invite

LOGAN, Ohio — Spencer Harris notched a pair of first-place finishes and set a new school record in the process, leading the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team in Saturday’s OCU Trailblazer Invitational at Logan High School’s Chieftain Center.

Harris, a freshman from Gallipolis, Ohio, took first place in the high jump with an effort of 1.84m and also finished first in the long jump with a leap of 7.06m (23’2”).

Harris’ mark in the long jump broke the previous school record of 23’0.75” set by Jerry Smith in 1995 and currently ranks eighth nationally.

Senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH) also had a first-place finish for the RedStorm, taking the top spot in the weight throw with a toss of 14.33m.

Rio Grande finished third as a team among the 11 participating schools, totaling 65 points. Midway University won the team crown with 82.5 points, while Point Park University placed second with 78.5 points.

Among the others representing the RedStorm who posted Top 10 performances were senior Joe Beegle (Racine, OH), who was second in the shot put with a toss of 14.16m; freshman Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), who was second in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:28.94; freshman Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who placed fourth in the shot put with an effort covering 13.52m; freshman Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH), who was fourth in the weight throw with a heave of 12.24m; freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who was sixth in the shot put at 12.70m; freshman Austin Set (Fairfield, OH), who placed sixth in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 10:00.01; freshman Holden Fritz (Canton, OH), who took seventh place in the 60-meter dash with a finish of 7.31; freshman Finn Tomlin (Georgetown, OH), who was eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.29; junior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who was 10th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:33.21; and freshman Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH), who was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 5.93m.

Samantha Miller had a pair of Top 10 finishes to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in Saturday’s OCU Trailblazer Invitational at Logan High School’s Chieftain Center.

Miller, a sophomore from Greensprings, Ohio, finished fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 11.23m and placed ninth in the shot put with a heave of 9.74m.

Rio Grande finished ninth among the 11 competing teams with 19 points.

Other Top 10 showings for the RedStorm came from sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH), who took runner-up honors in the weight throw with an effort of 14.56m and freshman Kaila Barr (Waverly, OH), who was third in the weight throw at 14.28m.

Carlow University won the team title with 124 points, while Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was second with 83 points and host Ohio Christian University was third with 49 points.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the River States Conference Championship at the same venue.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

