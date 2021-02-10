Rio bowling competes at Muskie Mash

LANCASTER, Ohio — Reece Collins topped the 200-pin mark in all three of his games to earn All-Tournament honors and lead the University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team in Saturday’s “Muskie Mash” at Tiki Lanes.

Collins, a sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, rolled games of 223, 217 and 200 for a total of 640 pins and average of 213.3. His opening game also served as Rio’s top single-game performance.

Collins’ effort was good enough for second place among the 62 individuals who competed, finishing just eight pins behind champion Jonathan Kleer of Robert Morris University.

The RedStorm also got a solid outing in the junior varsity division from sophomore Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who finished in first place — and in eighth place overall — with 599 pins toppled and a 199.7 average.

Rio Grande finished third as a team in the seven-school varsity division with 4,548 pins. The event featured three rounds of team play and 10 baker rounds.

Others representing the RedStorm in the varsity competition included senior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH), who was 31st with 531 pins and an average of 177; freshman Daniel Gross (Cincinnati, OH), who placed 32nd with 530 pins and a 176.7 average; senior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who was 34th after knocking down 510 pins for an average of 170; freshman Jalin Ragland (Columbus, OH), who toppled 349 pins in two games for an average of 174.5; and senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who had a 132 in his only game.

Robert Morris University captured the varsity team title with 4,965 pins, while the University of Northwestern Ohio grabbed runner-up honors with 4,652 pins.

Rio Grande also finished third in the junior varsity division with 4,230 pins. UNOH took first place with 4,711 pins and Robert Morris was second at 4,730 pins.

In addition to Burns, the RedStorm JV squad also included freshman William Lawson (Columbus, OH), who was 22nd overall with 544 pins and a 181.3 average; sophomore Jacob Ramsey (Norton, OH), who placed 40th with 464 pins and a 154.7 average; junior Colin Little (Bidwell, OH), who took 41st place with 462 pins and a 154 average; and freshman Victor Jackson (Pickerington, OH), who was 45th with 441 pins and an average of 147.

Rena Kirts rolled an average of just under 159 to finish in 15th place and lead the University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team in Saturday’s “Muskie Mash” at Tiki Lanes.

Kirts, a junior from London, Ohio, toppled 476 pins over the course of three games for an average of 158.7. Her opening game of 183 also served as the squad’s top single-game performance.

Rio Grande finished seventh among the seven competing teams with 3,238 pins. The event featured three rounds of team play and 10 baker rounds.

Also representing the RedStorm was junior Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), who placed 26th with 430 pins for a 143.3 average; freshman Taylor Lemaster (Jackson, OH), who was 30th with 395 pins in three games for an average 131.7; freshman Taylor Ross (Wellston, OH), who placed 37th after knocking down 351 pins for an average of 117; and freshman Alyssa Lingenfelter (Adena, OH), who was 41st with 295 pins and an average of 98.3.

The University of Northwestern Ohio won the team crown with 4,390 pins, while Tiffin University was second with 4,266 and Muskingum University was third with 3,944 pins.

Lauren Sanchez of UNOH had the top score among the 46 individuals who were competing with 613 pins over three games for an average of 204.3.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at the Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament No. 2 in Columbus.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

