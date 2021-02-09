Chesapeake tops Lady Rebels, 49-35

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — It just gradually slipped away.

Host Chesapeake used a 42-29 run over the final three periods and ultimately turned a the narrowest of first quarter leads into a 49-35 victory over the South Gallia girls basketball team on Monday night in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Lady Rebels (10-12) received four quick points from Macie Sanders in the opening frame, but the Lady Panthers (14-6) managed to claim a 7-6 edge at the end of that span.

Blake Anderson poured in eight points as the Purple and White made a 12-6 second quarter surge that turned a 1-point contest into a 3-possession cushion of 19-12 at the break.

The Red and Gold received six points from Jessie Rutt — all at the free throw line — during a third period that saw SGHS go without a successful field goal. CHS made a small 11-8 spurt during that canto and eventually held a 30-20 advantage entering the finale.

South Gallia cracked double digits down the stretch, including six points from Sanders, but the Lady Panthers closed regulation with a 19-15 run to wrap up the 14-point outcome.

The Lady Rebels made 10 total field goals — including one 3-pointer — and also sank 14-of-23 free throw attempts for 61 percent.

Rutt paced the guests with 15 points, followed by Sanders with 11 points and Tori Triplett with six markers. Ryleigh Halley and MaKayla Waugh completed the scoring with two points and one point, respectively.

Chesapeake netted 18 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 10-of-14 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Anderson led the hosts with a game-high 23 points, followed by Maddie Ward with 10 points and Brooklyn McComas with eight markers. Emily Duncan was next with six points, while Kandace Pauley

South Gallia’s next scheduled contest is a Division IV sectional final contest at home against Green on Saturday, Feb. 20. The 8-9 matchup will tipoff at 7 p.m.

