River Valley sweeps Buckeyes, 61-50

BIDWELL, Ohio — Good starts. Great finish.

The River Valley boys basketball team outscored visiting Nelsonville-York by a 29-18 margin in the opening quarter of each half and ultimately cruised to a 61-50 victory on Saturday afternoon during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Raiders (8-4, 4-3 TVC Ohio) were making their first appearance on the hardwood since a Jan. 19 loss at South Gallia, and the hosts were apparently eager to get the ball back rolling.

Jordan Lambert and Chase Barber respectively poured in seven and six points as part of a 16-11 first quarter run, then the Silver and Black completed the half with a small 12-10 push to secure a 28-21 edge at the break.

The Buckeyes (3-13, 0-8) were ultimately never closer as RVHS got six points from Barber during a 13-7 third quarter run that extended the River Valley advantage out to 41-28 headed into the finale.

Lambert poured in nine points down the stretch run, but NYHS closed the final eight minutes with a 22-20 run that eventually wrapped up the 11-point outcome.

River Valley, with the win, claimed a season sweep of the Orange and Brown after claiming a 62-52 decision in Nelsonville back on Dec. 22, 2020.

The Buckeyes outrebounded the hosts by a 33-29 overall margin, including a 10-8 edge on the offensive glass. Nelsonville-York also committed 15 of the 25 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders made 22 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 9-of-13 at the free throw line for 69 percent.

Jordan Lambert led RVHS with a game-high 22 points, followed by Barber with 14 points and Kade Alderman with eight markers. Jance Lambert and Mason Rhodes added seven points apiece as well, while Dylan Fulks completed things with three points.

NYHS netted 19 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and ended up converting 6-of-10 charity tosses for 60 percent.

Keagan Shope paced the guests with 14 points, followed by Drew Carter with 10 points. Ethan Gail and Trent Morrissey were next with eight markers apiece, while Braydin McKee and Trevor Morrissey completed the tally with five points each.

River Valley returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Athens in a TVC Ohio tilt at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

