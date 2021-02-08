Boys basketball postseason set

The sectional tournament brackets for boys basketball were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday, with action for teams in the Ohio Valley Publishing area set to begin on Feb. 22.

River Valley and Meigs — both in Division III — kick things off for local teams, playing fellow Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division teams in sectional semifinals on Feb. 22. The 14th seeded Raiders (7-4) are set to welcome 19th seeded Alexander (5-8), while the 20th seeded Marauders (4-7) travel to 13th seeded Wellston (8-7).

All-3 Division IV teams — Eastern, Southern and South Gallia — begin postseason play in sectional semifinals on Feb. 24. The Rebels (9-5) earned the No. 10 seed and will host 23-seed Sciotoville East (0-11), the Tornadoes (2-12) were seeded 19th and will travel to 14th-seeded Green (6-8), while the Eagles (0-11) picked up the No. 21 seed and will visit 12th seeded Western (6-8).

Gallia Academy — in Division II — is the last local team to start the postseason, as the 14th seeded Blue Devils (6-7) visit third-seeded Hillsboro (14-2) for a sectional semifinal on Feb. 25.

All games are scheduled to for a 7 p.m. tip.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

