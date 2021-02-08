Rebels slip past Westfall, 42-41

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — No rust on the Rebels.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 22, the South Gallia boys basketball team claimed a 42-41 victory over non-conference guest Westfall on Saturday in Gallia County.

The Rebels (9-5) were ahead 9-8 a quarter into play, but the guests went on a 19-to-11 run in the second, giving WHS (5-13) a 27-20 advantage at the break.

South Gallia responded with a 14-to-5 third period, holding Westfall to a single field goal in the stanza, and went into the fourth on top 34-32.

The Mustangs scored nine points over the final eight minutes, but the Rebels hit four field goals to seal the 42-41 victory.

For the game, SGHS made 20 field goals, including one triple, while Westfall hit 12 field goals, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Both teams hit 50 percent of their foul shots, South Gallia sinking 1-of-2 and WHS making 8-of-16.

Leading the Rebels, Brayden Hammond and Jaxxin Mabe scored 16 and 14 points respectively. Ean Combs contributed six to the winning cause, while Blaik Saunders, Andrew Small and Tristan Saber came up with two each.

Ashton Nunemaker led the Mustangs with 16 points. Luke Blackdurn was next with seven points, followed by Casey Cline and Seth Gifford with five apiece. Trevor Wolfe and Blake Bagher both scored three for the guests, while Tyler Shipley tallied two.

Next, South Gallia is scheduled to visit Eastern on Wednesday.

