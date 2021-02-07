Rio Grande men clobber Celtics

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — This time, a dramatic finish wasn’t needed.

After defeating West Virginia University-Tech at the buzzer on Wednesday night, the University of Rio Grande jumped to a 12-0 lead to begin Saturday afternoon’s game against Carlow University and cruised to an 88-61 win over the Celtics at Oakland Catholic High School’s Donahue Pavilion.

The RedStorm finished a season sweep of their host, pushing their season record to 12-8 in the process.

Carlow dropped to 0-9 with the loss.

Rio Grande hit four of the first five shots it took in the contest, including a pair of three-pointers, and led from start to finish.

The Celtics did manage to close the gap to six points, 28-22, after a three-pointer by Tre’ Harvey with 6:05 left in the first half, but the RedStorm responded with eight of the next 12 points to regain at 10-point lead and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Rio’s biggest lead of the afternoon came with the game’s final margin of victory.

Five players finished in double figures for the RedStorm, including sophomores Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) and Miki Tadic (Hilversum, The Netherlands), who netted 21 points each. Blevins also had a team-high 10 rebounds and a game-high two blocked shots, while Tadic had a game-high three steals and shared team-high honors with freshman Andrew Shull (Milton, WV) by handing out four assists.

Senior Cam Schreiter (Mason, OH) added 14 points to the winning effort, while Shull had 13 and fellow frosh Caleb Wallis (Jackson, OH) tossed in 11 points.

Rio Grande shot 51.5 percent from the floor overall (34-for-66) and outrebounded the Celtics, 42-35.

Carlow shot just under 37 percent overall (24-for-65), but was only 4-for-24 from three-point range (16.7%).

Harvey led Carlow with 20 points, while Marcus Millien finished with 12 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and game-high four assists. Darien Matthew chipped in with 11 points in a losing cause — all in the second half.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday night when it travels to Circleville, Ohio to face Ohio Christian University.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Maxwell Center.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

