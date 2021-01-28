Lady Marauders fend off Eastern, 65-56

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders ultimately finished what they started.

The Meigs girls basketball team led non-league guest Eastern by 14 points a quarter into Wednesday’s bout at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, the Lady Eagles outscored MHS 35-to-25 in the middle two quarters, but the hosts capped off the 65-56 victory with a 18-to-13 fourth quarter.

Meigs (6-7) outscored the Lady Eagles (3-14) by a 22-to-8 count in the opening quarter, with MHS junior Mallory Hawley scoring 13 in the quarter.

Eastern got two points back in the second period, outscoring the Maroon and Gold by a 16-to-14 tally to make the Lady Marauder lead 36-24 at halftime.

The guests came out of the half with a 19-to-11 third quarter, and went into the finale down 47-43.

The Lady Eagles scored 13 in the fourth quarter, and held Meigs to just three field goals, but the Lady Marauders sank 11-of-15 foul shots in the period, sealing the 65-56 win.

For the game, Eastern had a 21-to-20 edge in made field goals, with each team sinking five three-pointers. At the foul line, Meigs made 20-of-27 (74.1 percent), while EHS hit 9-of-12 (75 percent).

Hawley led the Maroon and Gold with 29 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Rylee Lisle hit a team-best three trifectas on her way to 13 points for the hosts, while Delana Wright and Jerrica Smith scored six each. Maggie Musser marked five points in the win, Andrea Mahr added four, while Hannah Durst chipped in with two.

Erica Durst led the Lady Eagles with 24 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Juli Dust was next with 17 points, a dozen of which came from three-point range. Sydney Reynolds scored 10 points for the guests, while Jennifer Parker rounded out the team total with five.

These teams are scheduled to meet at EHS on Feb. 3.

On Monday, Eastern hosts Southern, while Meigs visits River Valley.

