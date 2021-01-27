Blue Devils push past Rock Hill, 54-43

CENTENARY, Ohio — Definitely saving their best for last.

Sophomore Isaac Clary poured in 13 points after halftime and the Gallia Academy boys basketball made a 31-22 push over the final 16 minutes of regulation Tuesday night during a 54-43 victory over visiting Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (5-6, 3-5 OVC) jumped out to a quick 5-3 edge after the first of two first quarter trifectas from Kenyon Franklin, but the Redmen (1-10, 0-7) countered with seven points from Brayden Adams while securing a 14-10 lead through eight minutes of play.

RHHS followed with a 5-2 run at the start of the second period for its largest lead of the night at 19-12, but the Blue and White nailed three 3-pointers — two of which came from Cooper Davis — during an 11-2 charge to close out the half with a 23-21 advantage.

Brody Fellure poured in six points as GAHS made a 14-12 third quarter run and increased the lead out to 39-35, although the Red and White did manage to close to within 31-30 midway through the stanza.

Rock Hill was never closer than two possessions the rest of the way as the Blue Devils got nine points from Clary during a 15-8 surge to close out regulation.

The 11-point triumph was Gallia Academy’s largest lead of the night. GAHS also secured its first winning streak of the year in the process.

The Redmen outrebounded the hosts by a 31-29 overall margin, including a 15-9 edge on the offensive glass. Both teams committed 16 turnovers apiece in the contest.

Gallia Academy made 19-of-42 field goal attempts for 45 percent, including a 6-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 38 percent. The hosts also sank 10-of-14 free throw attempts for 71 percent.

Clary led the Blue and White with 17 points and also collected six rebounds, followed by Fellure with 12 points and a team-best four steals. Franklin and Davis were next with respective tallies of nine and eight points.

Carson Call chipped in six points to go along with team-highs of seven rebounds and five assists. Connor Walter completed the winning total with two points.

The Redmen went 18-of-56 from the floor for 32 percent, including a 7-of-19 performance from 3-point range for 37 percent. The guests did not attempt a single free throw in the setback.

Owen Hankins paced RHHS with a game-high 19 points, followed by Adams with nine points and Jacob Schwab with six markers. Noah Doddridge, Victor Day and Braydon Malone completed the tally with respective totals of four, three and two points.

Gallia Academy returns to OVC action this weekend as it hosts Portsmouth on Friday night and Ironton on Saturday night. Both games will start at approximately 7 p.m.

