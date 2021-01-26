Lady Tomcats edge Eastern, 43-40

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Tomcats escaped unscathed.

The Eastern girls basketball team was tied with Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leading Trimble headed into the fourth quarter of Monday’s bout in Meigs County, but the Lady Tomcats hit 5-of-9 field goals in the finale and held on for the 43-40 victory.

The Lady Eagles (3-13, 2-7 TVC Hocking) — who fell to Trimble (13-3, 10-0) 62-40 on Dec. 14 in Glouster — were ahead 12-6 a quarter into Monday’s game, with EHS hitting 5-of-9 field goals in the opening stanza.

Eastern made 5-of-8 field goals in the second period, and headed into half with a 24-18 advantage.

The Lady Tomcats came out of halftime with a 13-to-7 run, tying the game at 31 with eight minutes to play. Trimble capped off the 43-40 win by outscoring the hosts 12-to-9 in the finale, holding EHS to just 2-of-10 shooting from the field.

For the game, Eastern was 15-of-37 (40.5 percent) from the field, including 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from three-point range, while the guests made 18-of-43 (41.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) three-point tries. EHS sank 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) foul shots, while Trimble was 3-for-4 (75 percent) at the line. The Lady Eagles committed 26 turnovers, seven more than THS.

Erica Durst paced Eastern with 17 points, combining five field goals with a 7-for-10 performance from the free throw line. Jennifer Parker was responsible for both EHS three-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Sydney Reynolds came up with seven points. Kennadi Rockhold and Whitney Durst rounded out the EHS total with two points each.

Briana Orsborne led Trimble with 18 points, half of which came from beyond the arc. Laikyn Imler was next with eight points, followed by Emily Calentine with seven, and Emily Young with four. Emma Beha, Riley Campbell and Sophia Ives each contributed two points to the winning total.

Eastern returns to action at Meigs on Wednesday.

