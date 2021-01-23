Marauders rally past Wellston, 57-50

WELLSTON, Ohio — You better believe that it’s better late than never.

Freshman Brayden Stanley hit a corner trifecta with 24 seconds left, giving the Meigs boys basketball team its first lead of the night while also sparking a 9-0 run in that same time span Friday during a thrilling 57-50 victory over host Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The Marauders (4-6, 3-2 TVC Ohio) were playing in their first contest in 17 days, and the guests showed signs of rust early on as the Golden Rockets (4-6, 0-5) built a 13-4 first quarter advantage.

Cyan Ervin — who had five first quarter points — added eight more markers in the second frame, but MHS canned four trifectas and made a 15-13 run to close out the half for a 26-19 deficit at the break.

Braylon Harrison hit two trifectas while sparking a small 16-15 run that closed the gap down to 41-35 headed into the finale.

Stanley and Coulter Cleland each scored six points down the stretch as part of a 22-9 surge to close out regulation, but WHS held a 50-48 lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth.

Stanley’s corner dagger made it 51-50 with 24.1 seconds remaining, then the Maroon and Gold followed with six more consecutive points to complete the 7-point come-from-behind triumph.

The Marauders made 18 total field goals — half of which were 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-12 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Cleland paced the guests with 10 points and Harrison was next with nine markers, followed by Stanley and Andrew Dodson with eight points apiece.

Caleb Burnem chipped in seven points and Wyatt Hoover added four points, while Ethan Stewart and Morgan Roberts respectively completed the winning tally with three and two markers.

Wellston netted 16 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and were also 8-of-16 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Ervin led the Blue and Gold with a game-high 20 points, followed by Evan Brown with 10 points and Hunter Smith with eight markers.

Gunner Harmon and R.J. Kemp were next with four points apiece, while Eston Riley and Jarrod Wilbur completed the scoring with two markers each.

Meigs hosts Alexander on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

