Lady Dragons burn Gallia Academy, 79-35

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Rather hot in this dragon’s lair.

Host Fairland hit seven 3-pointers and had four players reach double digits in scoring on Thursday night during a 79-35 victory over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Lady Dragons (13-1, 9-1 OVC) hit 10 of their first 14 shot attempts and got nine points from Tomi Hinkle en route to a 24-10 first quarter lead, and the visiting Blue Angels (4-6, 3-5) were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

Bree Allen poured in eight points as FHS made a 17-2 second quarter surge and took a comfortable 41-12 cushion into the break.

Maddy Petro provided four points in each of the final two frames for GAHS, but the Green and White made a 22-9 third quarter push to extend their advantage out to 63-21 entering the finale.

Fairland closed regulation with a small 16-14 run to wrap up the 44-point outcome.

The Blue and White committed 29 of the 41 turnovers in the contest. GAHS made 13 total field goals — including one trifecta — and also went 8-of-21 at the free throw line for 38 percent.

Petro led the guests with 10 points, followed by Preslee Reed with eight points. Chanee Cremeens and Emma Hammons were next with seven markers, while Mary Howell and Regan Wilcoxon completed the respective scoring with two points and one point.

The Lady Dragons made 31 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also sank 10-of-18 charity tosses for 56 percent.

Hinkle paced the hosts with a game-high 21 points, followed by Allen and Reece Barnitz with 17 markers apiece. Emma Marshall was next with 12 points, while Miaa Howard chipped in four points.

Kylee Bruce and Libby Judge were next with three markers each, with Kirsten Orsborn completing the winning tally with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Saturday when it hosts Chesapeake at 1:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

