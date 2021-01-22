Lady Eagles fall at Waterford, 52-41

WATERFORD, Ohio — It just took too long for the shots to start falling.

The Eastern girls basketball team shot just 8-of-32 from the field through the first three quarters on Thursday in Washington County, where the Lady Eagles fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford 52-41.

Eastern (3-11, 2-6 TVC Hocking) sank 3-of-7 field goals in the opening stanza, and trailed 11-6 eight minutes into play. The Lady Wildcats outscored their guest 12-to-9 in the second quarter, and took a 23-15 advantage into halftime.

Waterford came out of the break with an 18-to-9 run, and headed into the finale on top 41-24.

The Lady Eagles saved their best for last, outscoring WHS 17-to-11 over the final eight minutes and falling 52-41.

For the game, EHS made 12-of-43 (27.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) three-point tries. Meanwhile, Waterford was 23-of-49 (46.9 percent) from the field, including 4-of-10 (40 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, Eastern sank 14-of-20 (70 percent), while WHS made 2-of-6 (33.3 percent).

Erica Durst led the Lady Eagles with 16 points on the strength of seven field goals. Sydney Reynolds was next with 11 points, followed by Jennifer Parker with eight. Kennadi Rockhold scored five points in the setback, while Brielle Newland tallied one point.

Mackenzie Suprano paced the hosts with 19 points, followed by Cara Taylor with 10. Laykyn Jones was next with seven points, followed by Alana Jones with six. Brier Offenberger and Riley Schweikert scored four each in the win, while Brianna Offenberger tallied two.

Eastern also dropped a 53-36 decision to Waterford on Jan. 13 in Tuppers Plains.

The Lady Eagles will try to snap their five game-skid on Saturday at the Southwest vs. Southeast Showcase at Eastern Brown, where they’ll face Peebles at 5 p.m.

