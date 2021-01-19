Blue Devils win dual with Westfall

CENTENARY, Ohio — Turnaround is fair play.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team started the day on a good note, but visiting Westfall ultimately had the last laugh on Saturday afternoon at the 2021 Saunders Insurance Duals tournament held in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils began the morning by claiming a 42-30 victory over Westfall in a head-to-head dual that saw the hosts win eight of the 14 individual weight class matches en route to a 12-point win.

The Mustangs, however, ultimately won the individual tournament as GAHS had only six grapplers make it to the championship finals — with half of that group coming away with victories in those final bouts.

The Blue and White had individual champions in Todd Elliott (120), Garytt Schwall (132) and Hudson Shamblin (160), all of whom went a perfect 5-0 in their respective weight classes.

Jayden Dunlap (145), Cole Hines (152) and Steven Davis (182) each placed second in their respective divisions. Hines and Davis both went 4-1 overall, while Dunlap ended the day with a 3-2 mark.

Nate Yongue posted a 4-1 record at 106 pounds, while Jules Sedeyn (113), Dylan Queen (138), Dakota McCoy (138) and Hunter Shamblin (170) all went 3-1 overall in their respective divisions.

Brayden Easton (195) went 2-2 at 195 pounds, while Gabe Raynor (220) and Dakota Siders (285) also recorded one win apiece in the individual tournament.

Gallia Academy did go a perfect 4-0 in dual results after posting wins of 78-6 over Nelsonville-York, 57-23 over West Jefferson, 60-15 over McClain, and 40-30 over Westfall.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Gallia Academy wrestling team pose for a picture after winning a dual match against Westfall on Saturday before the start of the 2021 Saunders Duals tournament held in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.20-GA-Team.jpg Members of the Gallia Academy wrestling team pose for a picture after winning a dual match against Westfall on Saturday before the start of the 2021 Saunders Duals tournament held in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

GAHS places 2nd in individual tournament

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.