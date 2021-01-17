Blue Devils avenge Chesapeake, 50-41

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Nothing additional was needed in this one.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team overcame a 9-point first quarter deficit by limiting host Chesapeake to single digits in each of the next three frames on Friday night while picking up its first league win with a 50-41 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (3-5, 1-4 OVC) established an inside presence early on as Isaac Clary scored eight points in the opening stanza, but the Panthers (6-5, 3-5) hit three tirfectas and received 10 points from Nathan Cox while building a 19-10 cushion through eight minutes of play.

GAHS — which led 4-2 briefly in the opening canto — managed to twice pull within three points in the second canto as the guests made a 14-8 run and entered the half trailing by a 27-24 count.

Carson Call and Kenyon Franklin hit back-to-back 3-pointers as part of 6-2 run in the opening minute of the third quarter, which ultimately allowed the Blue and White to secure a permanent lead of 30-29. The guests closed the frame with a 10-4 surge and secured a 40-33 edge headed into the finale.

The Blue Devils converted 6-of-9 free throw attempts down the stretch and closed regulation with a small 10-8 spurt to wrap up the 9-point triumph.

Not only did Gallia Academy pick up its first league win of the year, but the guests also avenged a 76-68 double overtime home loss to these same Panthers just one week earlier.

GAHS outrebounded the hosts by a 40-24 overall margin, including a 13-9 edge on the offensive glass. Gallia Academy also committed 18 of the 29 turnovers in the game.

The Blue Devils made 19-of-44 field goal attempts for 43 percent, including a 4-of-6 effort from behind the arc for 67 percent. Gallia Academy also went 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Clary led the guests with a double-double effort of 17 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Brody Fellure with 10 points and Call with seven markers. Cooper Davis also added six points and joined Fellure with a team-best five assists each.

Franklin netted five points for the victors, while Noah Vanco and Wesley Saunders completed the winning tally with respective efforts of three and two points.

CHS sank 15-of-50 shot attempts for 30 percent, including a 4-of-16 performance from 3-point range for 25 percent. The hosts also made 7-of-11 charity tosses for 64 percent.

Cox paced Chesapeake with 15 points, followed by Caleb Schneider and Travis Grim with seven points each. Devon Bellamy was next with six markers, while Levi Blankenship and Ben Bragg completed things with four and two points.

Blankenship recorded 37 points in the double overtime victory for CHS last Friday in Centenary.

Gallia Academy hosts Coal Grove on Tuesday night and travels to South Point on Friday. Both OVC contests will start at approximately 7 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

