Southern storms past Eagles, 45-25

RACINE, Ohio — Into the win column in a big way.

The Southern boys basketball team picked up its first win of the campaign on Friday on its home court, defeating arch rival Eastern 45-25 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

The Eagles (0-8, 0-4 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the opening period, fighting through ties at 2-2 and 4-4 before taking an 8-5 lead into the second period.

The Tornadoes (1-8, 1-5) scored the first seven points of the second quarter, taking the lead for good on a Cruz Brinager two-pointer 2:22 into the period.

Southern was ahead 22-13 by halftime, and then started the second half with an 8-to-1 run for a 16-point lead. EHS scored seven of the next nine points to get within 11, but a 5-to-2 spurt gave SHS a 37-23 edge by the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles shot just 1-of-10 from the field in the finale, as Southern closed the 45-25 victory with an 8-to-2 run.

For the game, the Tornadoes shot 16-of-39 (41.0 percent) from the field, including 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from three-point range, while Eastern went 9-of-40 (22.5 percent) from the field, including 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. At the foul line, SHS was 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) and EHS was 7-of-13 (53.8 percent).

The Purple and Gold won the rebounding battle by a 35-to-19 clip, including 11-to-9 on the offensive end. SHS committed 23 turnovers, six more than the Eagles. The Tornadoes combined for 10 steals, eight assists and three rejections, while Eastern recorded 13 steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Lincoln Rose led the hosts with 11 points, followed by Cade Anderson with 10. Arrow Drummer scored seven points, while pulling in a game-best 13 rebounds. Brinager, Ryan Laudermilt and Isaac McCarty each scored four points, with Laudermilt earning a game-high three assists, while Tanner Lisle rounded out the Tornado total with three points.

Leading the Purple and Gold on defense, Anderson had four steals, while Rose and Drummer finished with two steals and a block apiece.

Jace Bullington paced the Eagles with 10 points and six rebounds. Bryce Newland had five points for the guests, Matthew Blanchard added four points and two assists, while Brad Hawk, Brayden O’Brien and Isaiah Reed scored two each.

O’Brien led the EHS defense with seven steals, followed by Newland with four steals, and Bullington with two rejections.

These rivals are set to meet again on Feb. 12 in Tuppers Plains.

EHS returns to action on Tuesday at Alexander. After a trip to New Boston on Saturday, Southern will have a full week off before hosting Beallsville.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern senior Arrow Drummer drives between EHS defenders Matthew Blanchard (10) and Brayden O’Brien (14), and hits a layup in front of teammates Lincoln Rose (42) and Cade Anderson (24), during the Tornadoes’ 20-point win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.19-SHS-Drummer.jpg Southern senior Arrow Drummer drives between EHS defenders Matthew Blanchard (10) and Brayden O’Brien (14), and hits a layup in front of teammates Lincoln Rose (42) and Cade Anderson (24), during the Tornadoes’ 20-point win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien looks to pass out of a triple-team, during Friday’s TVC Hocking game in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.19-wo-EHS-O-Brien.jpg Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien looks to pass out of a triple-team, during Friday’s TVC Hocking game in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Matthew Blanchard (10) goes up for a shot in front of Tornadoes Lincoln Rose (42) and Aidan Hill, during Southern’s 45-25 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.19-wo-EHS-Blanchard.jpg Eastern senior Matthew Blanchard (10) goes up for a shot in front of Tornadoes Lincoln Rose (42) and Aidan Hill, during Southern’s 45-25 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SHS junior Isaac McCarty (0) brings the ball across midcourt in front of EHS junior Bryce Newland (left), during the Tornadoes’ 45-25 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.19-wo-SHS-McCarty.jpg SHS junior Isaac McCarty (0) brings the ball across midcourt in front of EHS junior Bryce Newland (left), during the Tornadoes’ 45-25 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.