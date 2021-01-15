Lady Raiders fall at Alexander, 63-30

ALBANY, Ohio — The streak stopped at four.

The River Valley girls basketball team had its four-game winning streak ended on Wednesday, as the Lady Raiders dropped a 63-30 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander.

River Valley (8-5, 4-2 TVC Ohio) was held to three points in the opening period, and Alexander (8-1, 4-1) led by 17 eight minutes into play.

The margin was still 17 at halftime, with each team scoring 10 in the second quarter.

The Lady Spartans outscored RVHS 12-to-9 in the third period, and headed into the finale with a 42-22 advantage. AHS closed the 63-30 victory with a 21-to-8 run over the final eight minutes.

River Valley sank 11 field goals, including three trifectas, while Alexander made 24 field goals, with seven coming from long range. The Lady Raiders made 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) free throws, while AHS was 8-of-10 (80 percent) from the foul line.

Hannah Jacks led River Valley with nine points. Zoe Milliron was next with six points, followed by Lauren Twyman with five. Brooklin Clonch and Morrisa Barcus scored three points each in the setback, while Allie Holley and Sierra Somerville both tallied two.

Leading the Lady Spartans, Kara Meeks posted 16 points, and Marlee Grinstead scored 15. Jadyn Mace and Brooke Casto contributed 10 points apiece to the winning cause, Erin Scurlock added six, Emma Brooks chipped in with three, while Emma Pennington scored two. Karsyn Raines rounded out the scoring column with one point for AHS.

Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday at South Gallia, and will then host the Lady Spartans in a rematch on Jan. 21.

