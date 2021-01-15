Meigs blasts Lady Rockets, 72-33

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Thorough … from start to finish.

The Meigs girls basketball team shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, led wire-to-wire and had eight different players reach the scoring column on Thursday night during a 72-33 victory over visiting Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (5-5, 4-4 TVC Ohio) hit six of their first seven shot attempts — with half of those makes coming from behind the arc — as the hosts stormed out to 15-3 advantage less than three minutes into regulation.

The Lady Rockets (2-6, 1-5) countered with consecutive baskets from Lauren Cheatham to close back to within 15-7 at the midway point of the opening frame, but the Blue and Gold were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

MHS — which went 9-of-18 from the field in each of the first two periods — closed the final four minutes of the opening canto with an 8-4 push to secure a 23-11 edge through eight minutes of play.

Wellston went the final 1:28 of the first quarter without a point and didn’t score again until 57 seconds remained in the half. In that same 8:31 span, Meigs reeled off 21 consecutive points and turned a 21-11 lead into a comfortable 42-11 cushion.

After nine straight misses, Daycee Clemons finally got WHS into the second period scoring column with a 3-pointer — sparking a 5-2 run that resulted in a 44-16 contest at the break.

The Lady Rockets were never closer from there as the Maroon and Gold went on a 15-5 third quarter run for a 59-21 edge headed into the finale.

The hosts twice led by as many as 41 points, including the final margin of victory, during a small 13-12 run to close out regulation.

The Lady Marauders outrebounded the guests by a 41-31 overall margin, but WHS claimed an 11-10 edge on the offensive glass. Meigs also committed only 10 of the 29 turnovers in game.

MHS netted 29-of-66 field goal attempts for 44 percent, including a 7-of-22 effort from behind the arc for 32 percent. The hosts were also 7-of-13 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Mallory Hawley led the Maroon and Gold with a game-high 26 points to go along with a team-best nine rebounds. Andrea Mahr was next with 12 points, followed by Maggie Musser with nine markers.

Delana Wright and Rylee Lisle were next with seven points each, while Keaghan Wolfe and Jerrica Smith contributed four points apiece. Mara Hall completed the winning tally with three points.

Wellston made 12-of-56 shot attempts for 21 percent, including a 4-of-21 effort from 3-point territory for 19 percent. WHS also went 5-of-11 at the charity stripe for 45 percent.

Cheatham paced the Lady Rockets with 14 points and seven rebounds, followed by Clemons with six points and Madison Potts with five markers.

Makenna Kilgour was next with three points, while Gracie Simpson and Jayla Sawyer each chipped in two points. Jenna Johnston completed the visiting tally with one point.

Meigs hosted Gallia Academy on Saturday and returns to the hardwood on Monday when it welcomes Southern at 6:30 p.m.

Meigs freshman Keaghan Wolfe (21) dribbles past a Wellston defender during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.16-MHS-KWolfe.jpg Meigs freshman Keaghan Wolfe (21) dribbles past a Wellston defender during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Maggie Musser (41) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest against Wellston in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.16-MHS-Musser.jpg Meigs freshman Maggie Musser (41) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest against Wellston in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs junior Mallory Hawley leads a fast break attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest against Wellston in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.16-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs junior Mallory Hawley leads a fast break attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest against Wellston in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest against Wellston in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.16-MHS-Lisle.jpg Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest against Wellston in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

