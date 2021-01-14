Rebels roll past Eastern, 55-31

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Finally getting back to normal.

The South Gallia boys basketball team shot 61 percent in the first half and built a 24-point halftime lead before ultimately cruising to a 55-31 victory over visiting Eastern on Wednesday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Rebels (7-4, 2-2 TVC Hocking) had their full roster available for the first time all season, and the hosts channeled that energy into an 18-2 first quarter lead that was capped by a successful Jaxxin Mabe three-quarters court heave at the end of the canto.

The Eagles (0-7, 0-3) were ultimately never closer the rest of the way as SGHS received another 12 points from Mabe during a 19-11 second quarter push that gave the Red and Gold a sizable 37-13 cushion at the break.

EHS forced South Gallia into misses on their first nine shot attempts of the third stanza and eventually won the 8-minute session by a 6-5 count for a 42-19 deficit headed into the finale. The hosts closed regulation with a 13-12 spurt to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

The Rebels made 21 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 8-of-19 at the free throw line for 42 percent.

Mabe led the victors with a game-high 23 points, which included four 3-pointers in a 20-point first half performance. Brayden Hammond was next with 14 points and Layne Ours added nine markers in his season debut.

Tristan Saber was next with seven points, while Andrew Small and Ean Combs completed the winning tally with a point apiece.

The Green and White netted 13 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 2-of-7 at the charity stripe for 29 percent.

Bryce Newland paced Eastern with nine points, followed by Brayden O’Brien with six points and Isaiah Reed with five markers.

Jace Bullington and Brady Watson were next with three points each, while Matthew Blanchard and Ethan Short chipped in two points apiece. Brad Hawk completed the EHS scoring with one marker.

South Gallia — which snapped a 2-game losing skid — returns to action Tuesday when it hosts River Valley at 6:30 p.m.

The winless Eagles travel to Southern on Friday night and are also at Waterford on Saturday night for a pair of TVC Hocking contests that will start at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia junior Brayden Hammond (20) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest against Eastern in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.15-SG-Hammond.jpg South Gallia junior Brayden Hammond (20) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest against Eastern in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.