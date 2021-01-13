Dragons surge past Gallia Academy, 69-48

CENTENARY, Ohio — A second half collapse.

Visiting Fairland used a 41-22 surge after halftime to turn a slim 2-point cushion into a sizable 69-48 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team on Tuesday night during an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (2-4, 0-3 OVC) kept things quite competitive in the opening 16 minutes of play as the hosts rallied from a 16-10 first quarter deficit by going on a 16-7 surge for a 26-23 edge late in the second canto.

The Dragons (8-2, 5-0), however, closed the half with five consecutive points and ultimately never trailed again as the Green and White took a 28-26 advantage into the break.

Aiden Porter poured in seven points as part of a pivotal 19-7 surge that allowed FHS to extend its lead out to 47-33 headed into the finale, then Porter added another 15 markers down the stretch as the guests closed regulation with a 22-15 run to wrap up the 21-point outcome.

Fairland outrebounded the Blue and White by a 30-25 overall margin, which included a 13-9 edge on the offensive glass. GAHS also committed 17 of the 27 turnovers in the contest.

The Blue Devils made 20-of-44 field goal attempts for 46 percent, including a 4-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 25 percent. The hosts also netted 4-of-9 free throw attempts for 44 percent.

Kenyon Franklin — who scored 11 points in the second quarter — joined Isaac Clary in pacing Gallia Academy with 14 points apiece, followed by Cooper Davis with 10 markers. Clary hauled in a team-high six rebounds, while Davis added four boards and a team-best four assists.

Noah Vanco and Connor Walter were next with four points apiece, while Brody Fellure completed the host tally with two markers.

The Dragons made 30-of-58 shot attempts for 52 percent, including an 8-of-23 effort from 3-point territory for 35 percent. The guests also sank 1-of-3 charity tosses for 33 percent.

Porter led FHS with a game-high 30 points, followed by Gavin Hunt with 16 points and Jacob Polcyn with 11 markers.

Clayton Thomas and Zach Tooley respectively chipped in five and three points, while J.D. Thacker and Nate Thacker completed the winning score with two markers each.

Gallia Academy hosted South Point on Wednesday night and returns to action Friday when it travels to Chesapeake for an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

