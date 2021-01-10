Bulldogs turn back River Valley, 75-36

THE PLAINS, Ohio — On top of the league for a reason.

The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Athens boys basketball team stayed unblemished in the league, defeating guest River Valley 75-36 on Friday in Athens County.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 4-0 TVC Ohio) connected on 11 field goals in the opening quarter, and led River Valley (6-3, 2-3) 25-9 eight minutes into play.

The hosts hit 10 more field goals in the second period, going on a 23-to-9 run for a 48-18 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs began the second half with a 15-to-5 run, and led 63-23 with eight minutes to play.

River Valley saved its best for last, outscoring Athens 13-to-12 in the finale and falling 75-36.

In the game, the Raiders made 14 field goals, three of which came from beyond the arc, while Athens had 32 field goals, seven of which came from beyond the arc. At the foul line, RVHS made 5-of-8 (62.5 percent), while AHS sank 4-of-10 (40 percent).

River Valley finished with 15 defensive rebounds and six offensive boards, while Athens pulled in 25 defensive rebounds and 13 offensive. The Raiders gave the ball away 25 times, while AHS committed 21 turnovers.

Jordan Lambert led the guests with 24 points, featuring eight two-pointers, one triple and a 5-of-6 day at the foul line. Ethan Schultz and Mason Rhodes scored five points each in the setback, while Jance Lambert tallied two points.

Leading the Bulldogs, Will Matters scored 30 points on six two-pointers and six trifectas. Brayden Whiting was next with 15 points, followed by Jacob Sayre with 11 and Derrick Welsh with eight. Trey Harris contributed four points to the winning cause, Tanner McCune added three, while Shane McDode and Will Grinder chipped in with two each.

The Raiders will host Athens in the rematch on Feb. 9.

Next, River Valley is set to host South Gallia on Tuesday.

