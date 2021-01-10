Golden Eagles soar past Southern, 70-44

BELPRE, Ohio — One skid had to end.

The Belpre boys basketball team snapped its three-game losing skid on its home court Friday night, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Southern 70-44.

The Golden Eagles (4-6, 2-2 TVC Hocking) held Southern (0-8, 0-4) to a pair of field goals in the opening quarter, and led 20-5 eight minutes into play.

The hosts added three points to the margin with a 19-to-16 second period, and led 39-21 at halftime.

Belpre kept adding on to its lead with a 16-to-9 run in the third quarter, hitting five field goals as well as all-5 of its foul shots in the stanza. BHS outscored the Tornadoes 15-to-14 over the final eight minutes, sealing the 70-44 victory.

For the game, Southern sank 16 field goals, including a quartet of three-pointers. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles made 27 field goals, while also sinking four triples. At the foul line, SHS was 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) and BHS was 12-of-16 (75 percent).

Arrow Drummer led the Tornadoes with 16 points on the strength of seven field goals. Chase Bailey was next with six points, followed by Lincoln Rose with five, and Ryan Laudermilt with four. Tanner Lisle, Cade Anderson and Cruz Brinager scored three points each for the guests, while Isaac McCarty and Aiden Hill both tallied two.

Conner Baker led the Orange and Black with 18 points, followed by Evan Wells with 16 and Ashton Yeater with 14. Tyce Church contributed seven points to the winning cause, Brady Shriver added six, while Tucker Liston chipped in with four. Rounding out the Golden Eagle total, Jordan Harrington scored three and Dylan Cox marked two.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 9 in Racine.

Southern will be back in action at home on Tuesday against Federal Hocking.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.