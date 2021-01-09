Blue Devils fall in double OT

CENTENARY, Ohio — In the end, timing was everything.

Visiting Chesapeake shot 90 percent from the field after regulation, while the Gallia Academy boys basketball team committed six of the seven turnovers in eight extra minutes of play Friday night during a 76-68 double overtime setback in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (1-3, 0-2 OVC) made their 2020-21 home debut and honored seniors Cooper Davis, Noah Vanco and Trent Johnson before the contest, but the Panthers (5-4, 3-3) did everything early on to help spoil the festivities after leading all but two minutes of the opening half.

CHS forced a dozen first half turnovers — including five in the opening frame — while building a 14-10 first quarter advantage. The Purple and White followed with a 7-2 surge to start the second period and built the largest lead of the night at 21-12 on a Levi Blankenship basket with 3:48 left in the half.

GAHS, however, countered with a 10-0 charge to close out the first half, with Isaac Clary giving the hosts their first lead on a basket with 50 seconds left. The Blue and White also entered the intermission with a 22-21 advantage.

The Panthers made a small 6-5 spurt out of the break to knot things up at 27-all with 5:44 left in the third canto, but the Blue Devils answered with a 13-6 surge and secured their largest lead of the night at 40-33 headed into the finale.

Chesapeake reclaimed the lead at 45-44 with 3:38 remaining and again led 48-46 with 1:26 left in regulation, but a Cooper Davis offensive rebound and putback with seven seconds left forced overtime after knotting things up 48-all.

Both teams were ahead in the first extra session, with GAHS claiming a 56-52 lead with 1:18 remaining before CHS rallied to tie things up at 56-all with 54.2 seconds left.

Davis gave Gallia Academy its final lead of the night on a putback with 32 seconds left, but a Nathan Cox bucket with 18 seconds remaining allowed the Panthers to force a second overtime after tying things up at 58-all.

There were nine ties and 11 lead changes over the course of 40 minutes, and the last lead change came on a Blankenship basket 23 seconds into the second overtime. That score gave CHS a permanent edge the rest of the way.

Blankenship scored 15 of Chesapeake’s 18 points in the second overtime session, and the guests went 7-of-8 from the field in that stretch run while wrapping up the 8-point triumph.

Gallia Academy, conversely, committed five turnovers and also went 4-of-5 from the field in the second overtime, but never came closer than 66-64 with 1:49 remaining. A Carson Call basket with 41 seconds left in the second overtime also allowed the hosts to pull to within 71-68.

The Blue Devils outrebounded the guests by a sizable 49-27 overall margin, including a 17-5 edge on the offensive glass. GAHS also committed 24 of the 33 turnovers in the game.

Gallia Academy made 26-of-64 shot attempts for 41 percent, including a 3-of-21 effort from behind the arc for 14 percent. The hosts also netted 13-of-20 free throw attempts for 65 percent.

Clary led the Blue and White with a double-double effort of 20 points and 18 rebounds, followed by Davis with 17 points and Call with a dozen markers. Noah Vanco also chipped in 11 points and joined Davis with seven rebounds apiece.

Brody Fellure was next with six points, while Connor Walter completed the GAHS tally with two points.

Chesapeake went 28-of-62 from the field for 45 percent, including a 3-of-9 effort from 3-point territory for 33 percent. The guests were also 17-of-30 at the charity stripe for 57 percent.

Blankenship paced the Panthers with a game-high 37 points, followed by Devon Bellomy with 12 points and Travis Carson with nine markers. Bellomy also grabbed a team-best seven boards.

Caleb Schneider and Ben Bragg were next with respective efforts of seven and six points, while Cox completed the winning effort with five markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Fairland in an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Connor Walter, right, applies defensive pressure to a Chesapeake player during the second half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.12-GA-Walter.jpg Gallia Academy junior Connor Walter, right, applies defensive pressure to a Chesapeake player during the second half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Noah Vanco, left, releases a shot attempt over a Chesapeake defender during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.12-GA-Vanco.jpg Gallia Academy senior Noah Vanco, left, releases a shot attempt over a Chesapeake defender during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Kenyon Franklin dribbles the ball past a Chesapeake defender during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_GA-Franklin.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Kenyon Franklin dribbles the ball past a Chesapeake defender during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Isaac Clary releases a shot attempt over a pair of Chesapeake defenders during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_GA-Clary.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Isaac Clary releases a shot attempt over a pair of Chesapeake defenders during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Chesapeake spoils Senior Night festivities with 76-68 win

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.