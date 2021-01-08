Lady Tomcats sweep South Gallia, 70-34

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — So much for second chances.

The South Gallia girls basketball team — which dropped a 68-40 decision at Trimble on Dec. 3 in Glouster — fell to the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leader again on Thursday in Gallia County, this time by a 70-34 tally.

Trimble (8-1, 7-0 TVC Hocking) was ahead 18-to-7 a quarter into play, with SGHS (6-5, 3-4 TVC Hocking) freshman Tori Triplett scoring all-7 of the hosts’ points in the period.

An 18-to-10 second quarter made the Lady Tomcats’ lead 36-17 at halftime. The guests added six to the margin with a 10-to-4 third quarter, and then closed out the 70-34 win with an 18-to-13 finale.

For the game, South Gallia hit 11 field goals, five of which came from three-point range, while Trimble made 29 field goals, including two from beyond the arc. Both teams tried 11 free throws, with SGHS making seven for 63.6 percent and the Lady Tomcats sinking 10 for 90.9 percent.

Triplett and Jessie Rutt led the Lady Rebels with 11 points each, featuring two trifectas apiece. Ryleigh Halley was next with six points, followed by Kennedey Lambert with four and Natalie Swain with two.

Jayne Six and Briana Orsborne led the guests with 21 points apiece. Emily Young contributed 13 points to the winning cause, Sophia Ives added seven, while Riley Campbell chipped in with four. Rounding out the THS total, Emma Beha and Madaline Yuska scored two points each.

South Gallia will be back on its home court against TVC Ohio Division leader Vinton County on Monday.

