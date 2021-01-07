Lady Rebels hold off Federal Hocking, 59-56

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — In the end, the Lady Rebels had done just enough.

The South Gallia girls basketball team had its 22-point fourth quarter lead trimmed to a single possession in the final seconds of Wednesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division tilt, but the hosts held on for a 59-56 victory over guest Federal Hocking.

The Lady Rebels (6-4, 3-3 TVC Hocking) led 7-6 a quarter into play, hitting all-3 of their field goal attempts in the quarter.

The Lady Lancers (7-4, 2-4) took their first lead of the game at 10-9, 1:35 into the second half, but the hosts took the advantage right back on a two-pointer from Jessie Rutt. FHHS regained the edge on a two-pointer from Paige Tolson, but Makayla Waugh tied it up with a free throw at the midway point of the period.

A pair of free throws by Macie Sanders with 3:32 left in the half gave the Lady Rebels a 14-12 advantage, a lead they never relinquished. SGHS outscored its guest 7-to-4 over the remainder of the period and headed into the break on top 21-16.

The Lady Lancers began the second half with an 8-to-4 run, cutting the SGHS lead to one point with 6:08 left in the third. However, FHHS didn’t score again until 11 seconds into the fourth quarter, with the Lady Rebels scoring 21 straight points to make their advantage 46-24.

Federal Hocking held South Gallia to just one field goal over the remainder of the game, sending the Red and Gold to the foul line 20 times. Federal Hocking got back to within two points with 11 seconds left, but Tori Triplett hit a free throw four seconds later, making the Lady Rebel lead 59-56.

The Lady Lancers’ potential game-tying triple was blocked at the buzzer, sealing South Gallia’s three-point win.

Federal Hocking won the rebounding battle by a 39-to-35 clip, including 19-of-15 on the offensive end. SGHS committed 29 turnovers, four more than the Lady Lancers. Collectively, the Lady Rebels earned 15 steals, 13 assists and four rejections, while FHHS had 15 steals, eight assists and two blocks.

South Gallia shot 17-of-44 (38.6 percent) from the field, including 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from three-point range, while Federal Hocking made 18-of-57 (31.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, SGHS was 22-of-34 (64.7 percent), while FHHS was 14-of-25 (56 percent).

Sanders led the Red and Gold with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Rutt and Triplett scored 10 points each, with Rutt grabbing seven rebounds, while Triplett earned team-highs of four assists and two blocked shots.

Ryleigh Halley contributed eight points to the winning cause, Kennedey Lambert added six, while Lindsey Wells chipped in with five. Waugh rounded out the SGHS scoring column with two points, to go with six rebounds and a team-best five steals.

Tolson led the guests with 22 points and five assists. Kylie Tabler was next with 11 points, while Tiffany Allen scored nine and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Alexis Smith claimed seven points and 10 rebounds in the setback, Brennah Jarvis added four points and five steals, while Ava Tate came up with three points.

These teams are schedule to meet again on Jan. 14 in Stewart.

After hosting defending TVC Hocking champion Trimble on Thursday, South Gallia will welcome reigning TVC Ohio champ Vinton County on Monday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

