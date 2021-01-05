Meigs fends off Lady Bulldogs, 46-41

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Finishing what they started.

The Meigs girls basketball team made a 14-9 fourth quarter run and ultimately held on for a 46-41 victory over host Athens in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup on Monday night at McAfee Gymnasium.

The visiting Lady Marauders (4-3, 3-3 TVC Ohio) had five different players score during a 15-8 first quarter surge, but the Lady Bulldogs (1-8, 0-5) countered with a small 7-5 run to end the first half looking at a 20-15 deficit.

Kesi Federspiel and Kianna Benton respectively poured in seven and six points as part of a 17-12 third quarter run that allowed AHS to knot things up at 32-all headed into the finale.

Mallory Hawley netted eight points down the stretch for Meigs, which paced the 14-9 charge to close regulation and wrap up the 2-possession outcome.

MHS made 19 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 5-of-15 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Hawley led the guests with a game-high 16 points, followed by Rylee Lisle with 10 points and Delana Wright with 10 markers.

Andrea Mahr was next with four points, while Mara Hall and Maggie Musser completed the winning tally with three and two markers respectively.

Athens netted 16 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-13 at the charity stripe for 46 percent.

Federspiel paced the hosts with 14 points, followed by Haylie Mills with nine points. Kianna Benton and Annika Benton were next with six markers each, while Harper Bennett and Bailey Cordray-Davis completed the tally with respective efforts of four and three points.

Meigs returns to action Thursday when it travels to McArthur for a TVC Ohio matchup against Vinton County. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Meigs freshman Delana Wright (11) finishes a fast break with a layup, during the first half of the Lady Marauders loss to Alexander on Dec. 14 in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

