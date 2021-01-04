Eagles, Marauders, Rebels wrestle at Fort Frye

BEVERLY, Ohio — A solid start to the new year.

The Eastern, Meigs and South Gallia wrestling teams took part in the Fort Frye Invitational on Saturday in Washington County, with the Eagles taking seventh, the Marauders placing ninth, and the Rebels finishing in 11th.

Jackson won the team title with a score of 288. Waterford was second at 238, just two ahead of the host Cadets. Caldwell claimed fourth at 212, River was fifth at 171, while Chesapeake took sixth at 152.

The Eagles’ seventh-place total was 129, a full 20 ahead of Huntington Ross in eighth. Meigs’ ninth-place score was 90, while Crooksville was 10th with 56, just four ahead of the Rebels in 11th. Fairland with 48 and Nelsonville-York at 36 rounded out the 13-team field.

The Eagles had a trio of second place finishers, with Ryan Ross at 152 pounds, Jayden Evans at 182 pounds and Steven Fitzgerald at heavyweight, each going 4-1. Eastern 220-pounder Hunter Sisson claimed third after going 3-2.

Leading the Marauders, Joey Young was second at 120 pounds, going 2-1. Finishing third for MHS, Jarod Koenig was 2-2 at 106 pounds, and Wyatt Smith was 2-2 at 126. Going winless for MHS, Jacob Dailey was fifth at 113 and Damion Dailey was seventh at 138.

Dustin Bainter led the Rebels, placing third at heavyweight with a 3-1 record. Reece Butler had South Gallia’s only other victory, going 1-2 at 120 pounds. Also competing for SGHS, Gracie Matheny was seventh at 126, Leah Polcyn was eighth at 132 and Zane Hurlow was eighth at 160.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2021 Fort Frye Invitational.

Meigs senior Jarod Koenig locks in a hold on a River Valley grappler during a 106-pound match held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at RVHS in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.5-MHS-Koenig.jpg Meigs senior Jarod Koenig locks in a hold on a River Valley grappler during a 106-pound match held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at RVHS in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

