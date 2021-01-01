Raiders win home tri-match

BIDWELL, Ohio — Fittingly, it was something a little different to end the 2020 campaign.

Numbers forced four teams to become two teams, but host River Valley still prevailed by the end of Wednesday night after claiming victories in a non-conference tri-match held in Gallia County.

Both Meigs and Waterford joined forces to become one team, while South Gallia and Fairland paired up as another group in the tri-match. The Raiders, however, posted sizable wins and a 15-3 overall mark in their head-to-head bouts.

RVHS claimed a 42-15 win over Waterford-Meigs in the opening round, then earned a 46-18 victory over South Gallia-Fairland in the night cap. The Wildcats and Marauders posted a 24-10 win over the Rebels and Dragons in the middle match.

The Raiders had seven of their nine grapplers earn perfect 2-0 marks, with Andrew Huck (126/132) and Justin Stump (138) both scoring two pinfall wins in their respective weight classes.

Nathan Cadle (145), Nathan Brown (152) and Ryan Weber (285) each scored a single pinfall and a forfeit win, while Will Hash (182) and Brice Petitt (195) won both of their matches via forfeits.

Aiden Greene (160) went 1-1 overall and scored a pinfall, while Hayden Weaver went 0-2 at 106 pounds for RVHS.

Reece Butler was the lone unbeaten wrestler for SGHS after going 2-0 at 120 pounds, which included one pinfall and a forfeit win.

Leah Polcyn (132) and Dustin Bainter (285) each scored a victory for the Rebels, with both of those coming by forfeit. Gracie Matheny (126) and Zane Harlow (160) also went 0-2 within their respective divisions.

Jarod Koenig landed the lone Marauder victory after scoring a pinfall win en route to a 1-1 mark in the 106-pound weight class. Jacob Musser was also 0-1 at 145 pounds.

River Valley sophomore Justin Stump, right, takes an opponent down to the mat during a 138-pound match held Wednesday night at RVHS in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.2-RV-Stump.jpg River Valley sophomore Justin Stump, right, takes an opponent down to the mat during a 138-pound match held Wednesday night at RVHS in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

