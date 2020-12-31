Lady Rebels roll past Southern, 53-26

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Rebels couldn’t have sent 2020 out any better.

After a 41-point victory at its home court on Tuesday, the South Gallia girls basketball team picked up a 53-26 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern on Wednesday in Meigs County.

The Red and Gold (5-3, 2-2 TVC Hocking) were up double digits, at 14-4, a quarter into play, hitting 5-of-11 field goals in the opening quarter.

SGHS held Southern (0-6, 0-5) without a field goal in the second period and headed into the half with a 28-7 advantage.

The Lady Tornadoes’ best stanza of the game was the third, scoring 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting. However, the Lady Rebels tallied a dozen in the quarter and headed into the finale on top 40-17.

South Gallia capped off the 53-26 victory with a 13-to-9 fourth quarter.

For the game, SGHS made 20-of-50 (40 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) three-point tries, while Southern shot 8-of-42 (19.0 percent) from the field, and 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from deep. Both sides were 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) at the foul line.

Jessie Rutt led the Lady Rebels with 19 points on six field goals and a 6-for-6 day at the foul line. Macie Sanders hit a team-best two triples on her way to 13 points, while Tori Triplett scored nine points, all in the first half. Kennedy Lambert was next with four points, followed by Makayla Waugh with three. Gabby Spurlock and Bella Cochran finished with two points apiece in the win, while Payton Halley came up with one marker.

Kayla Evans led the hosts with seven points, followed by Lila Cooper and Kass Chaney with six apiece. Michelle Adkins hit the team’s lone three-pointer and finished with five points, while Kelly Shaver rounded out the Lady Tornado total with two points.

These teams are set to meet again on Jan. 21 in Mercerville.

Both teams play again on Monday, with Southern at Federal Hocking, and South Gallia at Federal Hocking.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.