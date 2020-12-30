South Gallia smashes Tartans, 69-19

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Rebels worked out some rust and kicked up some dust.

After a full two weeks since its last outing, the South Gallia boys basketball team forced 30 turnovers and shot 43 percent from the field Tuesday night during a 69-19 throttling of visiting Sciotoville East in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Rebels (4-1) never trailed and broke away from a 2-all tie with a 12-2 surge over the final 6:30 of the opening stanza, allowing the hosts to build a 14-4 edge through eight minutes of play.

The Tartans (0-3) were never closer the rest of the way as the Red and Gold made a 15-3 charge over the first six minutes of the second frame for a commanding 29-7 lead, then used a small 5-4 spurt the rest of the half to secure a 34-11 intermission advantage.

SGHS netted 7-of-15 shot attempts in each of the final two periods, including a pair of 2-of-4 efforts from behind the arc, that allowed the hosts to increase their third quarter cushion out to 52-16 before ultimately wrapping up the 50-point triumph — the largest lead of the night.

South Gallia forced at least seven turnovers in each quarter and limited the Blue and White to single digits in each stanza of play. The Rebels also shot 50 percent or better from 3-point range in all four frames.

An Ean Combs offensive putback at the 6:30 mark of the opening period allowed South Gallia to secure a permanent lead of 4-2, but East ended a 5-0 Rebel run with 3:38 left as Kyle Winston scored on a putback for a 7-4 contest.

The Rebels, after going scoreless for 3-plus minutes, countered with seven straight points in the final 1:39 while turning a 1-possession lead into a double-digit edge headed into the second canto.

SGHS won the next two frames by 13 points apiece, which swelled the lead out to 23 points at the break at 36 points through three quarters of action.

The Tartans scored the opening basket of the fourth and didn’t score again over the remaining 7:22 of regulation. Marshall Beegle nailed a trifecta from the right wing at the 3:23 mark of the fourth to complete the game scoring.

South Gallia outrebounded the guests by a sizable 38-26 overall margin, including a 16-4 edge on the offensive glass. The Rebels committed only nine turnovers in the contest, with five of those coming in the third frame.

SGHS connected on 27-of-63 field goal attempts overall, including an 8-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 53 percent. The hosts were also 7-of-14 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Brayden Hammond led the Rebels with a game-high 19 points, followed by Jaxxin Mabe with a double-double effort of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hammond also hauled in six caroms in the triumph.

Blaik Saunders and Tristan Saber were next with seven points each, while Combs chipped in six markers.

Ethan Bevan and Andrew Small contributed five points apiece, with Beegle adding three points. Garrett Frazee completed the winning mark with a single point.

The Tartans made 8-of-34 field goal tries for 24 percent, including a 2-of-10 effort from 3-point territory for 20 percent. The guests were also 1-of-4 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Jaylen Mayhew and Landen Pernell paced Sciotoville East with four points apiece, followed by Levi Justice, Austin Baughman and Matt Flannery with three markers each. Andrew Pyles completed the East scoring with two points.

Baughman led the guests with six rebounds and Mayhew also grabbed five boards.

South Gallia was originally scheduled to play Waterford on Wednesday, but the Rebels will instead host Chesapeake on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

