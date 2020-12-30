Lady Rebels rout Sciotoville East, 58-17

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — And to all a good night.

The South Gallia girls basketball team had all 12 players reach the scoring column on Tuesday night during a 58-17 victory over visiting Sciotoville East in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Rebels (4-1) held the Lady Tartans (0-5) to a single field goal in each of the first three quarters, allowing the hosts to storm out to a convincing 46-7 lead headed into the finale.

SGHS already had nine different players add points to the board by that point, and the remaining three players joined in on the scoring down the stretch as part of a 12-10 run to wrap up the 41-point triumph.

The Red and Gold got seven points from Macie Sanders while building an 18-3 first quarter edge, then Jessie Rutt scored six points during a 16-2 surge that resulted in a 34-5 halftime advantage.

Sanders and Tori Triplett each provided four points during a 12-2 third quarter spurt that led to a 39-point cushion headed into the fourth.

South Gallia netted 25 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 5-of-8 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Sanders paced the hosts with a game-high 15 points, followed by Triplett with 10 points and Rutt with eight markers. Kennedey Lambert and Ryleigh Halley chipped in five points apiece, while Payton Halley and MaKayla Waugh provided three points each.

Isabella Cochran, Emily Mandeville, Natalie Swain and Emilee Bowling scored two points apiece in the win, while Lindsey Wells completed the tally with a single marker.

East made eight total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — and did not attempt a single free throw.

Mia Caldwell paced the guests with nine points, followed by Grace Smith with four points. Peyton Johnson and Savannah Dingess completed things with two markers each.

South Gallia traveled to Racine on Wednesday for a TVC Hocking contest against Southern at 6:30 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.