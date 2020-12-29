Lady Raiders fall at Oak Hill, 55-48

OAK HILL, Ohio — The road trip started well, but it didn’t end up as well as the Lady Raiders had hoped.

The River Valley girls basketball team dropped its second straight decision on Monday night following a 55-48 setback to host Oak Hill in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The Lady Raiders (4-4) completed a 3-game road trip on a bitter note as the guests fell into an early hole that they ultimately could never get out of.

The Lady Oaks received six points from Chloe Chambers as part of a 13-8 first quarter run and eventually scored nine first half points as the Red and Black built a 24-15 intermission advantage.

Lauren Twyman — who was limited to only two points in the opening half — poured in a dozen points as RVHS made a 17-16 third quarter push to close to within 40-32.

Hannah Jacks scored nine points for the Silver and Black as part of a 16-15 run down the stretch, but OHHS netted 8-of-11 charity tosses and maintained a 2-possession lead while wrapping up the 7-point outcome.

The Lady Raiders made 17 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 10-of-15 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Jacks paced the guests with 17 points, followed by Twyman with 14 points and Sierra Somerville with six markers. Morrisa Barcus was next with five points, while Emma Truance, Madison Hall and Zoe Milliron completed things with two points each.

Oak Hill made 15 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also netted 22-of-33 charity tosses for 67 percent.

Brooke Howard led the Lady Oaks with 17 points, followed by Chambers with 16 points and Baylee Howard with 14 markers. Olivia Clarkson and Tamron McCain completed the winning tally with six and two points, respectively.

The Lady Raiders return to action Monday when they host Wellston in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

