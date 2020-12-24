Lady Tornadoes fall to Trimble, 63-25

RACINE, Ohio — No upset to be had.

The Southern girls basketball team fell to defending Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Trimble by a 63-25 count on Wednesday in Meigs County, with the Lady Tomcats staying unbeaten, and the Lady Tornadoes remaining winless.

Trimble (7-0, 6-0 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the contest, scoring the first seven points of the night and leading 21-2 a quarter into play.

Southern (0-4, 0-4) scored the opening bucket of the second period, but the Lady Tomcats went on a 24-6 run over the remainder of the stanza and headed into the half on top 45-10.

A 15-to-2 third quarter gave the guests a 60-12 lead with eight minutes to play. The Purple and Gold outscored THS 13-to-3 in the finale, falling 63-25.

The guests won the rebounding battle by a 50-to-28 count, including 28-to-9 on the offensive end. SHS turned the ball over two dozen times, while Trimble committed 15 turnovers, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tornadoes combined for eight assists, six steals and three rejections, while the Lady Tomcats came up with 16 assists, 13 steals and three blocked shots.

Southern made 10-of-47 (21.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-17 (5.9 percent) three-point tries, while Trimble shot 25-of-73 (34.2 percent) from the field, including 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) from deep. At the foul line, SHS went 4-for-16 (25 percent), and THS was 6-of-12 (50 percent).

Kass Chaney led the Lady Tornadoes with 10 points, featuring the team’s lone trifecta, while also blocking two shots. Kelly Shaver had five points in the setback, while Kayla Evans and Lila Cooper earned four points and eight rebounds apiece, with Evans also recording team-highs of four steals and three assists. Lily Allen rounded out the hosts’ scoring with two points.

Leading the Lady Tomcats, Emily Young had 16 points, featuring a game-best four triples. Jayne Six scored 15 in the win, Laikyn Imler added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Emma Beha tallied eight points.

Briana Orsborne contributed six points and a game-high 10 rebounds to the winning cause, Sophia Ives chipped in with five points, while Lydia Beha and Emily Calentine came up with two points apiece.

Orsborne led the guests on the defensive end with three steals and a block.

Southern will get another crack at the Lady Tomcats on Jan. 14 in Glouster.

Next for the Lady Tornadoes, Wellston visits Racine on Monday.

