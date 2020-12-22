Lady Eagles soar past Southern, 61-12

RACINE, Ohio — It was close for a quarter.

The Eastern girls basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern 10-7 eight minutes into Monday’s contest in Meigs County, where the Lady Eagles ultimately won 61-12.

Eastern (2-6, 1-3 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the contest, scoring eight straight to start play. Southern (0-3, 0-3) ended the first period with a 7-to-2 run, but went 0-for-14 from the field in the next two quarters.

The Purple and Gold were within two points after a free throw 1:07 into the second quarter, but the Lady Eagles scored 24 of the next 25 points and headed into the half with a 34-9 lead.

A 21-to-1 third period made the EHS advantage 55-10 to start the finale, and the Lady Eagles capped off the 61-12 run with a 7-to-2 quarter.

Eastern won the rebounding battle by a 45-to-26 clip, including 22-to-8 on the offensive end. EHS committed 17 turnovers, while the Lady Tornadoes gave the ball away 35 times. The Lady Eagles combined for 23 steals, 14 assists and a pair of blocked shots, while SHS recorded 10 steals, four rejections and two assists.

The guests shot 22-of-63 (34.9 percent) from the field, including 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) from three-point range, while Southern was 4-of-38 (10.5 percent) from the field, including 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) from deep. At the foul line, EHS made 13-of-24 (54.2 percent) and SHS sank 3-of-9 (33.3 percent).

EHS sophomore Jennifer Parker led all-scorers with 18 points, featuring a nine from beyond the arc. Sydney Reynolds posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Erica Durst and Juli Durst scored 11 points apiece, with Juli Durst earning a game-high five assists. Rounding out the Lady Eagle scoring, Ella Carleton had four points, and Hope Reed scored two.

Eastern’s defense was led by Juli Durst with eight steals, and Reynolds with three steals and a block.

Kayla Evans led the hosts with seven points and six rebounds. Kelly Shaver and Joy Fitch had two points apiece for SHS, while Kass Chaney scored one.

Leading the Lady Tornado defense, Evans had four steals and a block, while Lila Cooper claimed three rejections and a steal.

The rematch is slated for Feb. 1 in Tuppers Plains.

Both teams play at home on Wednesday, with Southern hosting Trimble, and Eastern welcoming Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

